Weekend Sports in Brief

GOLF

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Shane Lowry won the British Open for his first major title.

The 32-year-old Irishman held on through a wet and windy day at Royal Portrush to beat Tommy Fleetwood by 6 strokes.

Lowry entered the day with a four-stroke lead. He shot 1-over 72 and finished with a 15-under 269 total.

It was the second time Lowry went into the final round of a major with a four-stroke lead, but he ended up in a tie for second at the 2016 U.S. Open after shooting a 6-over 76.

There was never any major scare on Sunday at the first British Open in Northern Ireland since 1951. Fleetwood got within three strokes after the first hole but never got any closer, finishing with a 3-over 74.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jim Herman rode President Donald Trump's putting advice to victory in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.

Taking advantage of playing partner Kelly Kraft's two late bogeys, Herman finished with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory at Keene Trace. A shot ahead with three to play, Kraft bogeyed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th in a closing 70.

Trump's regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president's suggestion following a recent round. The putter cooled off a bit Sunday after Herman opened with rounds of 65, 65 and 62, but he did just enough to edge Kraft — who shot 61 on Saturday — for his second PGA Tour title.

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory.

Clanton and Suwannapura took a five-shot lead into the final round after shooting an alternate-shot 63 on Friday at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour's first-year team event.

Suwannapura won her second tour title, and Clanton her first. They finished at 27-under 253.

Clanton earned spots the next two weeks in the Evian Championship and Women's British Open.

Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee closed with a 58 to finish second. Sisters Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn tied for third with Na Yeon Choi and Jenny Shin at 20 under. They each shot 61.

BASEBALL

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The chants began even before baseball's greatest closer stood to make his speech.

"Mariano! Mariano! Mariano!"

The former New York Yankees reliever paused and smiled.

"I don't understand why I have to always be the last," Mariano Rivera joked at his Hall of Fame induction Sunday. "I guess being the last one is special."

Rivera and fellow closer Lee Smith, starters Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay, and designated hitters Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines were feted on a sun-splashed day in Cooperstown. Taking the podium last as he had predicted, Rivera delivered a speech that included a brief thank you to his native Panama and the fans there.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Reynolds was cut by the Colorado Rockies two home runs shy of 300 after hitting .170 with four homers and 20 RBIs in limited at-bats.

The 35-year-old infielder returned for his second stint with the Rockies in March, agreeing to a $1 million, one-year deal. He had just 135 at-bats in 78 games and was designated for assignment on Sunday in a flurry of roster moves by Colorado, which had lost 13 of its past 15 games.

A 13-year veteran, Reynolds said he will return home to assess whether or not he'd attempt to continue his playing career.

FOOTBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have placed star defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the physically unable to perform list.

Also going on the PUP list was wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, reportedly had knee surgery after last season. He shook off two years of injuries after he'd played just eight games total and earned All-Pro honors when he had 61 tackles, led the AFC with 16 sacks, had 25 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for losses and forced a career-high seven fumbles, which tied for the most in the NFL.

Hopkins hurt his right shoulder in the first half of Houston's loss to Indianapolis in an AFC wild-card game. He was second in the NFL with a career-high 1,572 yards receiving during the regular season

AUTO RACING

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Kevin Harvick raced to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season Sunday, winning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second straight year.

Harvick held off Denny Hamlin by 0.210 seconds after the two made contact coming out of the final turn. Harvick won for the 46th time and the first since November at Texas.

Harvick led the final 41 laps in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. He has four victories at the mile oval to tie the record set by Jeff Burton.

Hamlin led for 113 laps, but could not catch Harvick after pitting on a caution after Kyle Larson blew a tire on the 265th lap.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden led 245 laps of 300 laps and won the weather-delayed race early Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season.

Newgarden's run resembled his dominant win on Iowa's short oval in 2016. Newgarden led a series-record 282 laps three years ago in Newton.

Five-time champion Scott Dixon gave Newgarden a push after benefiting from a late caution and rallied to finish second. Dixon was joined on the podium by James Hinchcliffe, who won in Iowa a year ago.

Simon Pagenaud was fourth, followed by Spencer Pigot and Alexander Rossi.

SWIMMING

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Ariarne Titmus rallied midway through the final lap to upset Katie Ledecky and win the 400-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships, denying the American star a record fourth straight title in the event.

Titmus led through the first 200 meters — dipping under world-record pace on the first lap — before Ledecky moved in front with 250 meters to go on Sunday night.

The American was still ahead turning for home. But the 18-year-old Australian pulled even midway through the last lap and surged to the wall first, beating Ledecky by 1.21 seconds.

Titmus touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds. Ledecky was second in 3:59.97 — well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Adam Peaty of Britain has become the first man to go under 57 seconds in the 100-meter breaststroke. He won his semifinal heat in 56.88 seconds on Sunday night, bettering his old world record of 57.10 set last August in Glasgow, Scotland.

Peaty is seeking his third straight world title in the event. He also won the 100 breast at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

HORSE RACING

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Maximum Security captured the $1 million Haskell Invitational and, unlike the Kentucky Derby, survived a steward's inquiry Saturday night.

It capped a long day that included a major delay triggered by intense heat and the safety concerns for the horses and riders that led to the cancellation of six races.

When racing resumed around 6 p.m., the six stakes races on the card went off without a hitch until the Haskell.

Maximum Security got to the finish line first, outlasting trainer Bob Baffert's Mucho Gusto by 1 1/4 lengths.

For a minute, it seemed a clear-cut win. However, the stewards posted the inquiry sign. Videotape replays showed King for a Day had to check when Maximum Security and Mucho Gusto stormed past.

However, it was quickly dismissed, unlike the Derby when there was a 22-minute delay before Country House was elevated to the top spot and Maximum Security was dropped to 17th place. It was the first time a horse that crossed the finish line first in the Derby was disqualified.

BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao knocked down Keith Thurman in the first round and persevered for an exciting split-decision victory Saturday night, adding a third straight win to his career resurgence after turning 40 years old.

Pacquiao (62-7-2) dropped his previously unbeaten opponent with a combination late in the first round, and the Pac-Man dominated the opening rounds with a combination of flair and power that recalled the incredible prime of the only eight-division champion in boxing history.

Thurman (29-1) showed remarkable tenacity in rallying through the middle rounds, repeatedly testing Pacquiao's chin with big shots.

Two judges scored the bout 115-112 for Pacquiao, while Glenn Feldman scored it 114-113 for Thurman. The Associated Press also scored it 115-112 for Pacquiao.

LONDON (AP) — Dillian Whyte survived a ninth round knockdown to beat Oscar Rivas in a unanimous points decision and claim the WBC interim heavyweight title on Saturday.

It was Whyte's tenth successive victory, following his only loss to Anthony Joshua in 2016, and the Briton now becomes the mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight belt.

The 31-year-old dominated the early rounds but his victory looked far from certain following a dramatic ninth round when his Columbian opponent landed an uppercut to send Whyte to the canvas.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Doctors say boxer Maxim Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after collapsing outside the ring after losing a match.

Doctors told reporters early Saturday morning that the Russian-born boxer had surgery in a procedure that took about two hours.

The Washington Post reports that his manager, Egis, Klimas, and his strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, were both at the hospital, where he is expected to remain for days.

Dadashev collapsed after a loss to undefeated Subriel Matias in their 140-pound (63.5 kilogram) bout at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. Trainor James McGirt stopped the fight before the 12th-round bell.

TENNIS

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Li Na has broken new ground at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The 37-year-old former Chinese star became the first Asian-born player to be inducted on Saturday.

She was enshrined along with Mary Pierce of France and Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

Li became the first Asian to win a Grand Slam tournament, capturing the 2011 French Open in a final that was watched by an estimated 116 million people in her country.

She also captured the 2014 Australian Open after being runner-up twice.

The 45-year-old Kafelnikov was described on his plaque as "one of the most dominant Russian Players of his generation." He captured the 1996 French Open and three years later won the Australian.

Pierce, 44, lived her dream by playing the French Open. She did more than that, winning it in 2000. She also captured the Australian five years earlier.

SPORTS TELEVISION

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN is reminding employees of the network's policy to avoid talking politics after radio show host Dan Le Batard criticized President Donald Trump and the network itself on air.

An ESPN employee who requested anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on personnel matters said Saturday that the reminder went out Friday to all employees, including Le Batard.

ESPN is not commenting publicly.

Le Batard called Trump's comment that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back" to the "places from which they came" deeply offensive and un-American.

OBITUARY

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Peter McNamara, an Australian tennis player who won three Grand Slam doubles titles and reached a highest singles ranking of No. 7, has died. He was 64.

His death at his home in Germany from prostate cancer was confirmed by David Law, a family friend and tennis commentator, on behalf of McNamara's wife Petra.

McNamara formed a successful partnership with compatriot Paul McNamee to win the Wimbledon doubles title in 1980 and 1982 and the Australian Open title in 1979.

The right-hander also won five singles titles, reaching the Australian Open singles semifinals in 1980, the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 1981 and the last eight at the 1982 French Open.

After his retirement in 1987 McNamara became a successful coach.