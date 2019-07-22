Rays, streaking Meadows set for matchup with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (54-46, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-45, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4, 4.35 ERA) Rays: Jalen Beeks (5-0, 2.78 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Boston.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rays are 23-21 against teams from the AL East. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 11.

The Red Sox have gone 23-22 against division opponents. The Boston offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a a mark of .323.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 36 extra base hits and is batting .293. Travis d'Arnaud is 6-for-22 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 75 RBIs and is batting .323. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Chavis: day-to-day (back spasms).