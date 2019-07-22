Chicago visits San Francisco, looks to build on Hendricks’ strong performance

Chicago Cubs (54-45, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-50, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (0-0, 4.50 ERA) Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-2, 4.87 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against San Diego.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants are 23-27 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Cubs have gone 18-27 away from home. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .331 is third in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the lineup with an OBP of .400.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 35 extra base hits and is batting .245. Mike Yastrzemski has 13 hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 115 hits and is batting .291. Anthony Rizzo is 17-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (foot).