Jaguars Training Camp Capsule

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (5-11)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Jacksonville, Florida

LAST YEAR: One of league's most disappointing teams in 2018. Coming off berth in AFC championship game, Jaguars looked nothing like championship contender after 3-1 start. They routed New England in AFC title game rematch in September, but then lost every game (0-7) in October and November. Injuries were huge factor, especially on offense, as Jacksonville dropped nine of 10 and finished last in AFC South for second time in three years. QB Blake Bortles got much of blame and was sent packing after season.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Nick Foles, WR Chris Conley, DE Josh Allen, TE Geoff Swaim, RT Jawaan Taylor, LB Jake Ryan, RB Alfred Blue.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

IMPORTANT LOSSES: DT Malik Jackson, Ss Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson, LB Telvin Smith, RT Jermey Parnell, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, RB T.J. Yeldon.

CAMP NEEDS: Pay DE Yannick Ngakoue, who has 29 1/2 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in three seasons. Ngakoue skipped mandatory minicamp in June, hoping to gain leverage for revamped contract. Get WR Marqise Lee, LT Cam Robinson and Ryan healthy. All three coming off season-ending knee injuries. Build chemistry between Foles and young receiving corps that includes several question marks. Keep RB Leonard Fournette focused and on field. Find replacement for Smith, team's leading tackler last two seasons, and develop role for rookie DE Josh Allen. Smith plans to sit out 2019 to "get my world in order." Allen, seventh overall pick in draft, missed most of OTAs following bruised right knee.

EXPECTATIONS: Jaguars believe offense will be considerably better with Foles and several starters returning from injury. Bigger concern is whether defense can avoid drop-off after losing Jackson, Gipson and Smith.