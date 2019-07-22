Diaz’s run leads Bowie to 2-0 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Yusniel Diaz scored when Ryan Ripken was hit with a pitch in the seventh inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 2-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The hit batsman, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Carlos Perez scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Cristian Alvarado (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chase Johnson (0-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Flying Squirrels were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

With the win, Bowie improved to 6-3 against Richmond this season.