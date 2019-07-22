Herrera leads Frisco to 5-3 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Ronald Herrera threw five scoreless innings, leading the Frisco RoughRiders over the Arkansas Travelers in a 5-3 win on Monday.

Herrera (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing one hit.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Frisco added to its lead when Andretty Cordero hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Eliezer Alvarez.

After Arkansas scored two runs in the sixth on a single by Cal Raleigh, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jordan Cowan hit an RBI single, bringing home Logan Taylor.

Logan Gilbert (0-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked two.