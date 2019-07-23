Pulisic makes first exhibition start for Chelsea

American midfielder Christian Pulisic made his first start for Chelsea in a 2-1 exhibition loss to Barcelona at Saitama, Japan, on Tuesday night.

Pulisic played on the left flank, and the 20-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, displayed his pace. He was replaced by Olivier Giroud in the 60th minute.

New signing Antoine Griezmann made his first appearance for Barcelona.

Pulisic was acquired by Chelsea in January from Borussia Dortmund for 64 million euros (then $73 million) transfer fee, then loaned back to the German club for the remainder of the season.

Tammy Abraham scored in the 35th minute and Ross Barkley in the 80th. Ivan Rakitic got Barcelona's goal in second-half injury time.

Chelsea opens the Premier League season at Manchester United on Aug. 11.