Henson’s double leads Staten Island to 3-2 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Spencer Henson hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Staten Island Yankees a 3-2 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Tuesday.

Jacob Sanford scored on the play after he reached base with a triple.

After Connecticut crossed the plate for two runs in the first inning, Staten Island tied the game 2-2 after Jerry Seitz hit an RBI single in the second inning and Sanford scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Aaron McGarity (3-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Michael Bienlien (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.