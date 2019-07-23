Sagdal, Barrera lead the way for Harrisburg

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Ian Sagdal doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Harrisburg Senators defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Tres Barrera homered and doubled with two runs for Harrisburg.

Harrisburg took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Sagdal.

Following the big inning, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Josh Palacios hit an RBI single, bringing home Forrest Wall.

The Senators later added two runs in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Hunter Jones hit an RBI single and Sagdal scored when a runner was thrown out, while Barrera hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Harrisburg right-hander Mario Sanchez (8-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Feierabend (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over three innings.

For the Fisher Cats, Palacios doubled and singled twice.

The Senators swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-3 in eight innings. With the win, Harrisburg remains undefeated (5-0) against New Hampshire this season.