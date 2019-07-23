Cartaya’s single leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 6-1 win over AZL Brewers Blue

PHOENIX (AP) -- Diego Cartaya hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 6-1 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Wednesday.

The single by Cartaya started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Ismael Alcantara hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Imanol Vargas.

The AZL Brewers Blue cut into the deficit in the second inning when Kevin Hardin hit an RBI single, bringing home Darrien Miller.

The AZL Dodgers Mota later added a run in the fourth and two in the ninth. In the fourth, Jonny Deluca hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Vargas, while Albert Suarez hit an RBI single in the ninth.

AZL Dodgers Mota right-hander Hyun-il Choi (4-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Moises Ruiz (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.