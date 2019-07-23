Leyba, Almonte lift Reno over Tacoma in a 10-7 slugfest

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Domingo Leyba homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Reno Aces topped the Tacoma Rainiers 10-7 on Tuesday. The Aces snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Abraham Almonte homered and doubled with three RBIs and a pair of runs for Reno.

Reno took the lead in the first when Leyba hit a two-run home run and Andy Young hit a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 8-3, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jaycob Brugman and Chris Mariscal hit back-to-back three-run and solo home runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Aces added to their lead in the seventh when Yasmany Tomas hit a two-run home run.

Reno right-hander Riley Smith (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Darren McCaughan (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over five innings.

Brugman homered and doubled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Rainiers. Kelby Tomlinson doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs.