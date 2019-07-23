Snyder hits grand slam, leads Lancaster over Lake Elsinore

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Taylor Snyder hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 10-5 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Snyder came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the JetHawks a 5-1 lead. Later in the inning, Matt Hearn hit an RBI double, bringing home Ramon Marcelino.

Trailing 8-3, the Storm cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jack Suwinski hit a two-run home run.

The JetHawks later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Marcelino hit a solo home run, while Sean Bouchard hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Lancaster starter Colten Schmidt (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 12 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Reiss Knehr (3-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Suwinski homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Storm. Xavier Edwards singled four times.