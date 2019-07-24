Mitchell’s single leads Myrtle Beach over Frederick in 10 innings

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Kevonte Mitchell hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 6-5 win over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday.

Tyler Durna scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Pelicans tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Carlos Sepulveda drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Durna as part of a four-run inning.

Garrett Kelly (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zach Matson (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Keys, Cadyn Grenier doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Despite the loss, Frederick is 6-3 against Myrtle Beach this season.