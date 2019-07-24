Shannon’s homer leads Kane County to 5-3 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Zack Shannon hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 5-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday.

The home run by Shannon capped a three-run inning and gave the Cougars a 4-2 lead after Buddy Kennedy hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Cougars tacked on another run in the eighth when Kennedy hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alek Thomas.

Clinton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Will Banfield hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Christopher Torres in the eighth inning to cut the Kane County lead to 5-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kane County right-hander Ryan Weiss (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tanner Andrews (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.