Kiner-Falefa’s single leads Frisco to 2-1 win over Tulsa
FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday.
The single by Kiner-Falefa scored Yonny Hernandez to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 lead.
The Drillers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Connor Wong scored on a forceout.
Frisco right-hander Jason Bahr (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Josiah Gray (0-2) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after allowing two runs and three hits over seven innings.
Despite the loss, Tulsa is 7-3 against Frisco this season.
