Peterson’s single leads Okla. City to 10-6 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Shane DJ Peterson hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 10-6 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday.

The single by Peterson capped a three-run inning and gave the Dodgers a 5-3 lead after Peters hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Nashville answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to tie it up, including an RBI single by Christian Lopes.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the seventh when Zach Reks hit an RBI single, scoring Peters.

Josh Sborz (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Locke St. John (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Scott Heineman singled three times for the Sounds.