Layer’s double leads AZL Giants Orange to 4-3 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Abdiel Layer hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 4-3 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Thursday.

The double by Layer, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Giants Orange a 2-0 lead before Layer scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the AZL Brewers Gold cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Francis Florentino and Oswel Leones hit RBI singles.

Wilkelma Castillo (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Peyton Long (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.