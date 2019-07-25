Angels host Orioles, look to build on 4-game win streak

Baltimore Orioles (32-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-49, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jimmy Yacabonis (1-2, 6.95 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 5.51 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Angels are 27-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 is seventh in the league. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .431.

The Orioles are 17-33 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .407 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .665. Albert Pujols is 9-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 57 RBIs and is batting .249. Anthony Santander is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.96 ERA

Orioles: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).