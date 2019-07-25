Lauer scheduled to start for Padres at Mets

San Diego Padres (48-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (46-55, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (5-7, 4.31 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-7, 3.03 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and San Diego will meet at Citi Field on Thursday.

The Mets are 24-20 in home games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .399.

The Padres are 25-26 in road games. San Diego is hitting a collective .244 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .331. The Padres won the last meeting 7-2. Matt Strahm earned his fourth victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for San Diego. Noah Syndergaard registered his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 56 extra base hits and is batting .262. Robinson Cano is 12-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 113 hits and has 64 RBIs. Manny Machado is 10-for-40 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).