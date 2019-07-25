Javier, Steer lead Cedar Rapids to 6-1 win over Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Wander Javier hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Spencer Steer tripled and singled as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-1 on Thursday.

The home run by Javier capped a four-run inning and gave the Kernels a 4-0 lead after Trevor Casanova hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Yeison Coca scored on a groundout.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Luis Rijo (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Reese Olson (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.