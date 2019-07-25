Tyler leads Burlington to 5-3 win over Beloit

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Kyle Tyler pitched five scoreless innings, leading the Burlington Bees over the Beloit Snappers in a 5-3 win on Thursday.

Tyler (6-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit.

Burlington went up 2-0 in the fourth after Francisco Del Valle hit an RBI double, driving in Spencer Griffin.

After Burlington added three runs in the seventh, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Skyler Weber scored on a wild pitch, Joseph Pena scored on a single and Max Schuemann scored on an error.

Angello Infante (1-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

With the win, Burlington improved to 6-3 against Beloit this season.