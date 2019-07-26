Ryu, Dodgers to face Sanchez, Nationals on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-37, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (55-47, second in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-2, 1.76 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (6-6, 3.80 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Los Angeles will square off at Nationals Park on Friday.

The Nationals are 29-21 in home games. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .392.

The Dodgers have gone 27-23 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 108 hits and has 26 RBIs. Anthony Rendon has 14 hits and is batting .350 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 extra base hits and is batting .330. Justin Turner is 11-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: day-to-day (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).