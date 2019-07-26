Maton’s single leads Clearwater to 6-5 win over Charlotte

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Maton hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 6-5 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Friday.

The single by Maton scored Daniel Brito and Simon Muzziotti to tie the game 4-4.

Charlotte answered in the next half-inning when Michael Smith scored on a wild pitch to grab a one-run lead.

The Threshers later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Madison Stokes and Matt Vierling hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Austin Ross (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Chandler Raiden (4-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

In the losing effort, Charlotte got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Moises Gomez homered and singled.