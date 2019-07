JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Brandon Purcell hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Greeneville Reds on Friday.

The home run by Purcell scored Liam Sabino and was the game's last scoring play.

Tyler Peck (2-2) got the win in relief while Patrick Raby (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Raul Juarez homered and singled for the Reds.