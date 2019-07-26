Machado’s single leads Peoria to 7-6 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Jonatan Machado hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 7-6 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday.

The single by Machado, part of a four-run inning, gave the Chiefs a 3-0 lead before Delvin Perez hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Trailing 7-2, the River Bandits cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Trey Dawson hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Carlos Machado.

Brandon Riley singled three times, also stealing a base for Peoria.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Connor Thomas (2-0) got the win in relief while Quad Cities starter Jose Bravo (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

C. Machado homered and singled, driving in three runs for the River Bandits. Cesar Salazar doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.