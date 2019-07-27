Chicago Cubs (55-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (55-50, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (9-6, 3.87 ERA) Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.90 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee's Yelich puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Cubs.

The Brewers are 26-20 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 173 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 35, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Cubs are 20-18 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago has slugged .450, good for fourth in in the MLB. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .558 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Brewers won the last meeting 3-2. Adrian Houser notched his fourth victory and Ben Gamel went 1-for-1 with two RBIs for Milwaukee. Brandon Kintzler took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 35 home runs and is slugging .702. Keston Hiura is 15-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 25 home runs home runs and is slugging .548. Kyle Schwarber is 5-for-32 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: day-to-day (shoulder), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Lester: day-to-day (illness), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).