Ex-KC officer charged in fatal crash outside Chiefs stadium

A former Kansas City police officer has been charged months after he was involved in a fatal crash outside the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play.

The Kansas City Star reports that 34-year-old Terrell Watkins has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of careless and imprudent driving.

Court records say Watkins was off-duty and driving a Kansas City Police Department Ford E350 van on Interstate 435 when he slammed into the back of a car on Oct. 21. The driver of the car, 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, was killed, and his father and sister, who were passengers, were seriously injured.

Witnesses told police the van had been speeding and making numerous lane changes as it passed other vehicles. Investigators say at the time of the crash, Watkins was late for a moonlighting job as a security officer for Chiefs.