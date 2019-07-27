Kelly scores winning run in 10th, Durham beats Buffalo 5-4 in walk-off finish

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jason Coats hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Dalton Kelly with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Durham Bulls topped the Buffalo Bisons 5-4 on Saturday.

Kelly scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.

The Bisons took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Patrick Kivlehan hit an RBI single, bringing home Jonathan Davis.

Hoby Milner (3-3) got the win in relief while Jason Adam (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Kivlehan was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs for the Bisons.