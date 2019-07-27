Herman’s sac fly leads Greensboro to 3-2 win over Kannapolis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Jack Herman drove in Victor Ngoepe with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 3-2 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Herman capped a two-run inning and gave the Grasshoppers a 3-2 lead after Justin Harrer scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Greensboro took the lead on a single by Fabricio Macias that scored Ji-Hwan Bae. Kannapolis answered in the seventh inning when Ian Dawkins hit a two-run double.

Cam Alldred (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Lane Ramsey (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greensboro improved to 8-1 against Kannapolis this season.