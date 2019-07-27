Castro, Tovalin lead Tabasco to 3-1 win over Quintana Roo

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Humberto Castro hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Adrian Tovalin homered and scored two runs as the Olmecas de Tabasco beat the Tigres de Quintana Roo 3-1 on Saturday.

The double by Castro scored Tovalin and Alan Espinoza and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the second, Tabasco took the lead on a solo home run by Tovalin. Quintana Roo answered in the fourth inning when Eric Aguilera hit an RBI single, bringing home Erick Migueles.

Tabasco right-hander Adrian Garza (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Marlon Arias (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and four hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Migueles doubled and singled twice for the Tigres.