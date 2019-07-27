Kiner-Falefa leads Frisco over Arkansas 3-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered and had two hits as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Arkansas Travelers 3-1 on Saturday.

Arkansas started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Kyle Lewis advanced to third on a double by Cal Raleigh and then scored on a double by Raleigh.

The RoughRiders took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Alex Kowalczyk hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Brendon Davis en route to the one-run lead.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the third when Kiner-Falefa hit a solo home run.

Frisco southpaw Brock Burke (2-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ljay Newsome (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and five hits over five innings.

For the Travelers, Aaron Knapp tripled and singled, also stealing two bases. Lewis doubled twice and singled twice.

Frisco improved to 8-4 against Arkansas this season.