Holderbach, Rodriguez lead the way for Quad Cities

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Alex Holderbach homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Beloit Snappers 11-4 on Saturday.

Ramiro Rodriguez tripled and singled with three runs for Quad Cities.

Quad Cities scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when Holderbach hit a two-run home run and Oscar Campos hit an RBI single.

Felipe Tejada (6-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre (2-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game.