Marquez’s single leads AZL Brewers Blue to 2-0 win over AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Caleb Marquez hit a two-run single in the second inning to give the AZL Brewers Blue a 2-0 win over the AZL Mariners on Sunday.

Henry Medina (2-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Mariners starter Christian Pedrol (4-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Mariners were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the AZL Brewers Blue's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.