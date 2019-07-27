Williams-Nelson, De La Cruz and Guzman lead AZL Angels in win

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Drevian Williams-Nelson had four hits, while Julio De La Cruz and Jose Guzman recorded three apiece as the AZL Angels topped the AZL Giants Black 18-5 on Sunday.

Williams-Nelson tripled and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two. De La Cruz doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.

Up 5-4, the AZL Angels added to their lead with seven runs in the seventh inning, including a three-run double by Raider Uceta.

The AZL Angels later scored six runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Connor Van Scoyoc (1-2) got the win in relief while AZL Giants Black starter Freddery Paulino (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Angels took advantage of some erratic AZL Giants Black pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

Jin-De Jhang homered and singled, driving home two runs for the AZL Giants Black.