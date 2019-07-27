Mort, Martinez carry Eugene to 4-3 win over Salem-Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Pedro Martinez had four hits, and Zach Mort allowed just two runs over six innings as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 4-3 on Saturday.

Mort (2-3) allowed six hits while striking out four to get the win.

Down 3-0 in the fifth, Salem-Keizer cut into the lead when Jeff Houghtby hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Carter Aldrete.

Eugene answered in the top of the next frame when Jonathan Soto scored on a wild pitch.

The Volcanoes saw their comeback attempt come up short after Houghtby hit an RBI double, bringing home Logan Wyatt in the ninth inning to cut the Eugene lead to 4-3.

Jacob Lopez (2-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out two in the Northwest League game.