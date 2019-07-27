Yoshikawa, Duzenack spur Visalia to 14-0 win over Lancaster

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Camden Duzenack hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Shumpei Yoshikawa allowed just two hits over five innings as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 14-0 on Saturday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the JetHawks.

Yoshikawa (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out six.

In the bottom of the first, Visalia scored four runs, including a single by Anfernee Grier that scored Max Murphy. The Rawhide then added nine runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Duzenack hit a two-run home run, while Jose Herrera hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Will Gaddis (6-7) went four innings, allowing nine runs and 13 hits while striking out three in the California League game.

The JetHawks were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Rawhide's staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

With the win, Visalia improved to 6-3 against Lancaster this season.