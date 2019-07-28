Oakland hosts Texas in division matchup

Texas Rangers (53-52, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (59-47, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Pedro Payano (1-0, 1.50 ERA) Athletics: Mike Fiers (9-3, 3.52 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Oakland and Texas will play on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum.

The Athletics are 26-26 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 168 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 23, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

The Rangers are 25-30 in division games. The Texas offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .317. The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Homer Bailey earned his ninth victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Adrian Sampson registered his eighth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 23 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Semien is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 18 home runs and has 57 RBIs. Santana is 14-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .204 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).