Shinn hits walk-off homer in eighth, GCL Mets beats GCL Nationals 4-3

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Shinn hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the eighth inning, as the GCL Mets beat the GCL Nationals 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Earlier in the inning, Eduardo Salazar singled, scoring Anderson Bohorquez to cut the GCL Nationals lead to 3-2.

The GCL Nationals took a 3-1 lead in the top of the eighth when Jaylen Hubbard hit a two-run single.

Brailin Gonzalez (2-0) got the win in relief while Jairon Peguero (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.