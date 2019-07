Teichmann beats top-seeded Bertens to win Palermo Open

Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday.

The eighth-seeded Swiss triumphed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.

Bertens was let down by her serve as the Dutch player double-faulted five times and won 55% of her first-serve points compared to Teichmann's 65%.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA tour after a five-year absence.