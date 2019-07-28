De Leon’s homer leads Staten Island to 3-2 win over Lowell

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Juan De Leon hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 3-2 win over the Lowell Spinners on Sunday.

After Lowell crossed the plate for two runs in the fifth inning, Staten Island tied the game 2-2 after Pat DeMarco scored on an error in the sixth inning and Ezequiel Duran scored on an error in the seventh.

Abismael Villaman (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Miguel Suero (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Despite the loss, Lowell is 4-2 against Staten Island this season.