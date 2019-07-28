Sports
O’Loughlin, Connecticut beats Tri-City in no-hitter
TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jack O'Loughlin and three other pitchers combined for a no-hitter, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday.
O'Loughlin (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked five over six scoreless innings.
In the fifth inning, Connecticut took a 2-0 lead after Hector Martinez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Kingston Liniak. The Tigers scored again in the seventh inning when Ryan Kreidler scored on a balk.
Christian Mejias (1-2) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.
The ValleyCats were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Tigers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
Connecticut improved to 4-2 against Tri-City this season.
