Bleday’s single leads Jupiter to 3-1 win over Daytona

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- JJ Bleday hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 3-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.

The single by Bleday capped a three-run inning and gave the Hammerheads a 3-1 lead after Micah Brown hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Daytona took the lead on a single by Bruce Yari that scored Bryant Flete.

Alex Vesia (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Daytona starter Jared Solomon (0-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jupiter improved to 7-3 against Daytona this season.