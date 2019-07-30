Collins’ double leads Charlotte to 15-5 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Zack Collins hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 15-5 win over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday. The Knights swept the short two-game series with the win.

The double by Collins capped a four-run inning and gave the Knights a 7-3 lead after Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Charlotte later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Danny Mendick hit a solo home run to help put the game away.

Starter Kyle Kubat (3-1) got the win while Sean Gilmartin (2-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Norfolk got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits.