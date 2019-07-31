Rockies face off against the Dodgers in division matchup

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-39, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-58, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-2, 1.74 ERA) Rockies: German Marquez (10-5, 4.88 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host Los Angeles in a meeting of division foes.

The Rockies are 21-26 against NL West teams. The Colorado offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .319.

The Dodgers are 30-16 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .337 is fourth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .411. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-4. Casey Sadler secured his first victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Kyle Freeland registered his ninth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 54 extra base hits and is batting .319. Daniel Murphy is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Turner is 7-for-34 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: day-to-day (back), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).