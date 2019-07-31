Shackelford’s homer leads Bristol to 13-3 win over Greeneville

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Aaron Shackelford hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 13-3 win over the Greeneville Reds on Wednesday.

The home run by Shackelford started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Eli Wilson hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Chase Murray.

The Pirates later scored eight runs in the fifth to punctuate the blowout.

Bristol starter Adrian Florencio (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Garbee (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ivan Johnson homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Reds.