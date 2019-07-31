Guillorme hits walk-off single, Syracuse beats Pawtucket 4-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Guillorme hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Syracuse Mets topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 4-3 on Wednesday.

Rymer Liriano scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a single by Guillorme.

The Mets tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Dilson Herrera scored on a wild pitch as part of a three-run inning.

Guillorme homered and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win.

Chris Flexen (5-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Travis Lakins (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Red Sox, Josh Ockimey homered and singled, driving in three runs.