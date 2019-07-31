Arauz’s walk leads Fayetteville to 1-0 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Jonathan Arauz drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 1-0 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday.

Michael Papierski scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Scott Manea and then went to third on a walk by Jacob Meyers.

Riley Cabral (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Austin Lambright (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Blue Rocks were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.