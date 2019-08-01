Liriano, Lee lead the way for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Rymer Liriano doubled twice, driving home two runs as the Syracuse Mets topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 4-2 on Thursday. With the victory, the Mets swept the short two-game series.

Braxton Lee doubled and singled with two runs for Syracuse.

Pawtucket started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Gorkys Hernandez advanced to second on a single by Marco Hernandez, went to third on a single by M. Hernandez, and then scored on an error.

The Mets took the lead for good in the third inning when Danny Espinosa singled to bring home Lee and Liriano.

The Mets added to their lead in the fourth when Liriano hit a two-run double.

Pawtucket saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chad De La Guerra hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Syracuse lead to 4-2.

Ryan O'Rourke (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Pawtucket starter Erasmo Ramirez (3-7) took the loss in the International League game.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 12-6 against Pawtucket this season.