Acosta, Guilbe and Carter lead Tri-City in win

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta, Sean Guilbe and Tre Carter each had three hits, as the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 15-4 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Dust Devils and a four-game winning streak for the Volcanoes.

Acosta doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs. Guilbe tripled, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Tri-City had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the second inning and five in the fourth.

In the second, Jordy Barley hit a two-run triple, while Carter hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Dominic DiSabatino (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Salem-Keizer starter Trevor Horn (2-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.