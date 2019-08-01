Liddi’s double leads Yucatan to 10-6 win over Tabasco

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 10-6 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Thursday. With the victory, the Leones swept the five-game series.

The double by Liddi came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Leones a 7-4 lead. Later in the inning, Xavier Scruggs hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Humberto Sosa.

In the top of the seventh, Tabasco cut into the deficit on a single by Oswaldo Arcia that scored Gerson Manzanillo and Brayan Quintero.

Dalton Rodriguez (1-0) got the win in relief while Tabasco starter Marco Carrillo (3-10) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Yucatan remains undefeated (6-0) against Tabasco this season.